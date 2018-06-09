The Future (Audio narration)

Aak fictionspawn, , ,

The Future was dark. He had seen it. It was darker than the present, even worse than the past.

In a dystopian world of horrors a man is running from his destiny. He knows there’s no escape.

You can listen to the story below, or read the original version here. I Also made another version of it, changing the origin of the giants.

A final version will be up on my Steemit-account later.

Published by Aak fictionspawn

Norwegian trilingual writer and illustrator. Contact information in my Gallery.

  In a dystopian world of horrors a man is running from his destiny." I love that line! This audio thing is fab! LOL!

