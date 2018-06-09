The Future (Audio narration)

The Future was dark. He had seen it. It was darker than the present, even worse than the past.
In a dystopian world of horrors a man is running from his destiny. He knows there’s no escape.
You can listen to the story below, or read the original version here. I Also made another version of it, changing the origin of the giants.
A final version will be up on my Steemit-account later.
10 Comments
Apocalyptic future, well portrayed! I hate roaches. XD lol
Despair, horror, pain, anguish and a gruesome death!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! It’s not a desirable future at all 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with you! lol ….but man! What a way to describe it! Excellent!
LikeLike
Beautiful and horrifying. Amazingly written 👌
LikeLike
I liked this when I read it, but it’s really fun to hear the audio. Thanks for posting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for reading and listening! The audio is a bit shorter than the original text, I find it a lot easier to see what parts are important and which are not in the audio process. I learn a lot from it 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
In a dystopian world of horrors a man is running from his destiny.” I love that line! This audio thing is fab! LOL! (Btw, I just stroked out a new post…it’s been awhile. Drop by if you can!!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, George! Finally 🙂
LikeLike
Death becomes all of us. Weather from human killing disease or the rise of large giants…Pick your doom. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some deaths are better than others, though… 😀
LikeLike