She was standing on the bridge down by the beach as he was passing by. He didn’t really want to stare, but he couldn’t help it. She was gorgeous. So beautiful. Her hair flowed around her shoulders like the river at spring, her curves were smooth as the waves.
He was going to go past her, he really was. She turned and stared into his eyes. Her eyes were intense. Cold. Green like the sea itself.
Hello. Her voice was soft, like the sound of the salt water slowly entering the beach on a warm summer night.
Hello. He looked away. Kept walking.
Where are you going? She asked, her eyes penetrating his fragile soul.
Home.
Is anyone waiting?
He didn’t answer. She followed him.
They made love in the waves stroking the shore. She was good. Too good. Too much.
He couldn’t stop thinking about her. He kept looking for her. Walking the streets at night, the beach. She was no where to be found.
One night he heard her call. In the sound of the waves, he heard the sweet voice from the beach outside his house. He looked at the one lying in the bed beside him. The other one. She was asleep.
The beauty was waiting for him by the waves. The ocean was stronger today, fiercer. Her stare more intense, deeper. Wilder. He could not resist. She kissed him. Pulled him out, into the sea. Took him. Too good. Too much.
She pulled him into the waves and they disappeared into the dark water. He could feel his very being dissolve into the sea, becoming part of it all and nothing at all, floating into the sea forever.
https://grimscrypt.wordpress.com/2017/03/11/into-the-sea/
https://www.poetrysoup.com/poem/the_sea_is_a_mistress_115263
Nice! Wasn’t sure if you were going for a Kelpie with this one, but I like the ending, and how he was seduced by this mistress.
Thank you Spaceman! What’s a Kelpie?
this is beautiful, i cant stop reading
Thank you! Read all you want 😉
Is there part 2 of Mistress of Dark Waters, a continuation?
It wasn’t really the plan. This guy will not be around, at least 😀
Love this. Great imagery.
Thank you Kaleya! Thought you might like it 🙂
So vivid, I felt I was there. (Not as an intentional foyer, sort of there but invisible, unseen.
Great comment 🙂 Just what I want to hear.
👧I’ve added the next one of mine.
Voyeur not foyer.
SO Evocative and beautifully haunting! My compliments…
Thank you! Stop by when ever you want 😉
Stop by my blog and follow if your time allows… https://brchitwood.com – The Final Curtain 1 – MUSINGS: Authors – Bo0ks – The World
Very beautifully crafted. Vivid imagery excellently shown.
Thanks a lot.
It just keeps getting better ever time you read it!!
