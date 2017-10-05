I can proudly let you all know that my story One Day Music Came was published on Wordpess Discover on Tuesday. I’ve been welcoming a lot of new readers since then, and find it fitting to reblog this post which is the closest to an about-page I have here on Fictionspawn Monsters. A big thank you to all of you, both old and new friends and followers.
My first years in Spain were a blast. I hitchhiked down in a few days with my friend Odd and we split up when we came to Barcelona. It wasn’t the first time I went travelling, but it was the first time I wasn’t planning on going home. Menorca became the place where the real adventure began. The events on Menorca has been crucial for my life since then, especially people I met there and people I’ve gotten to know because of them.
From there it was a lot of roaming around, a lot of new people and experiences and a lot of plain old getting wasted. Sleeping under the stars I visited most of Spain, stopped by Portugal and travelled around France several times on my journeys up and down from Norway. Granada became my base, and still is. I was always writing and drawing, but not like…
View original post 352 more words
Congrats on being featured; totally deserved! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks you very much! It came in the right moment, too. I was kind of loosing motivation. It helped a lot 🙂
LikeLike
I hear ya on the motivation thing; it can be hard to keep it up, sometimes!
LikeLiked by 1 person