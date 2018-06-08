El Duende (Audio narration)

Aak fictionspawn

Civil war is on the steps in Spain, and political violence is increasing. Pedro’s goat is being milked when he’s not there, and people are being shot at night. Pedro is threatened on all sides, and a little gnome is picking on him in his barn.

You can read the original story in three parts starting here, or listen to the edited version underneath. It will also be up in written form on my Steemit-account about three hours from now.

 

Published by Aak fictionspawn

Norwegian trilingual writer and illustrator. Contact information in my Gallery.

