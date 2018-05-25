Lake Death (Audio narration)

Aak fictionspawn, , ,

The idea for this story came to me when travelling in Norway. There’s a deep lake called Seljord where a monster is said to be living. The illustration is based on another lake nearby, quite similar.

Ronny goes up there to catch some fish. It doesn’t turn out the way he had expected.

Listen to the video below, or read the story here.

I’m publishing my narrated stories on Steemit as well, a blockchain-based blogger network where users get paid. Check it out. Most of us just a tiny little bit, but some get paid a lot.

