Beyond Faith and Reason (Audio narration)

Roger had quite a hard time getting out of bed today, they had been working long days for weeks. He was a quantum physicist. He studied the smallest parts of the universe. Particles. Quarks and all that stuff. Complicated shit.

He was working in one of the biggest laboratories in Science Are Us Corporation. He was in charge of a smaller section, and his crew was three of the finest scientists in the world. They were secretly working on a project on the possibility of multiple universes. That’s were the key was. The key to the great answers…

