Beyond Faith and Reason (Audio narration)

Aak fictionspawn, , , ,

Roger had quite a hard time getting out of bed today, they had been working long days for weeks. He was a quantum physicist. He studied the smallest parts of the universe. Particles. Quarks and all that stuff. Complicated shit.

He was working in one of the biggest laboratories in Science Are Us Corporation. He was in charge of a smaller section, and his crew was three of the finest scientists in the world. They were secretly working on a project on the possibility of multiple universes. That’s were the key was. The key to the great answers…

Listen to the story below or read it in full here.

Check out Fictionspawn Monsters on Google+

Published by Aak fictionspawn

Norwegian trilingual writer and illustrator. Contact information in my Gallery.

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s