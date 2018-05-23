The Big Hatch

Monson! Look a this!
Monson walked over to the screen connected to the main telescope. An image of Venus was showing.
-It’s Venus. What about it?
-Look! Carl changed the image to the temperature visuals, zoomed a bit in.
-That’s strange… Monson zoomed in a bit more. There seemed to be new volcanic activity all over the northern hemisphere.
-Keep an eye on it. I’ll go… The phone called. Monson picked it up. -Aha. Really? On Mars too? That is truly strange, we’re just watching the same phenomenon on Venus. Thanks, we’ll keep an eye on it all.
Carl was already watching Mars. In another image he had Mercury. -There seems to be strange things happening all over the solar system.
-Zoom in on Venus again! It’s changing!
A huge crack of fire was opening, crossing the planets surface.
-I can’t believe this. It’s breaking open!
-Zoom in on the hole!
Carl did as he said. There was something moving in there. A beak appeared in the opening. An eye. A head could be seen peeking out into space. A birdlike monster came crawling out, big as a planet, feathers with fire. It lasted for hours. The scientists didn’t move, watching the incredible sight appearing in front of them. The pieces of the broken planet floated in space as the creatures shook it’s gigantic body and spread its wings for the for the first time.
On Mars the same thing was happening.
The room started shaking.
-An earthquake…? Carl looked at Monson in terror. They both knew what it it was.
The walls came falling down. The roof. Everything.
Another creature crawled out of earth and joined with the others. They all flew off into space, leaving behind the pieces of their their shells floating in space.
https://wiki.lspace.org/mediawiki/Great_A’Tuin
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Science_fantasy
17 Comments
LOL. All the planets are eggs and they’re hatching.
If you thought we were in trouble when the ants attacked… 😀
Oh yeah. When the first planet started to change, it’s mass and thus gravity changed as well, screwing up the whole solar system.
A chain reaction…
Earth would probably be thrown out of its orbit even before it “hatched.”
It would would probably go down quite differently than this, I would think. Hopefully we’ll never know 😀
I suspect our own understanding of Earth’s geology would have told us if a world-sized bird was living inside our planet by now.
Wow! Didn’t see that coming. Good story.
Thank you 🙂
Ooooooh I love this one haha! Brilliant! But what would the hatched babies eat? 🤔 So magical.
I’m not sure if we want to know… 😀 Thanks!
A very imaginative tale!
Thank you Orville!
Ah well, we had a good run 🙂
If this is what’s going to happen, it would be cool to see it 😀
Great story. Enjoyed reading it.
Thank you.
