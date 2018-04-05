Books in Times of Darkness (with audio)

Rewritten, read out loud and republished. The story was originally published on fictionspawn.com February 21. 2017
The lighthouse shows way for lost sailors. The wind pulls the stone walls, threatening to tear them apart, but these walls have held storms for a hundred years.
This one was harder, though. Much harder. The sea was higher than he’d ever seen. The wind stronger. The thunder rumbled louder.
A flash. A loud crack. He looked up, out of the window. Towards the sea.
There was no light.
He put his book down, grabbed his lamp and went out to the staircase. The tall walls were making disconcerting noises, but the tower was built for hard weather. He walked up the many stairs, moving his lamp around, looking, searching for the failure. He remembered a book about evil lurking in the shadows, about horrors of the dark. The storm grew louder.
He was not afraid.
A cable was loose, on the outside. He could hear the sea slamming fiercely onto the rocks far underneath. The wind made the tower wave. He opened the door. The wind caught him, sucked him out. One hand grabbed the door frame. His feet left the ground. He fell back in.
He tied a rope around his waist. He opened the door again, went out. The wind pulled him, tore him. He held on to the fence, moving along the wall. He fell once. Got up. Fell again.
He remembered a book about adventurers in high mountains. Explorers crossing bottomless abysses and freezing winds. Strong men meeting their doom.
He was not afraid.
Something rose from the sea behind him. Something big, looming above. He could see a light in the darkness, floating in the air, high over the sea. Thunder roared. He reached the heavy cable. Lifted it, got it attached. Light came on.
He saw a monster. A snake. A fish like head covered in shells. Gills. Nostrils. Clawed arms down its body.
He remembered a tale of lost sailors. Of darkness in the sea. A story of creatures from the deep of the oceans, monsters from dimensions of hell.
He was afraid.
The wind caught him. He fell out. The rope straightened. He hung, helpless on the wall. Above him stood the monster. Huge like the sea. Terrible like the storm. He heard laughter. Evil, rolling laughter in the skies. He grabbed the rope, pulled himself up. Got in through the door.
The roar of the horrors outside echoed between the rocks. He remembered a book about old gods of thunder and destruction. He was afraid.
He sunk down in a corner. Hopefully the storm would soon be over.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H._P._Lovecraft
https://jacforsyth.wordpress.com/2017/02/07/the-death-of-dragons/
https://horridlore.bandcamp.com/track/the-hound
29 Comments
Reblogged this on The Perilous Reading Society and commented:
Dang, this short from Fictionspawn Monsters is so weirdly delicious.
Plus I get a mention in dispatches. Grins shyly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m watching you… 😉 Thank you very much for the reblog!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahahaha. I’m not afraid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Holy hell this was exciting! I thought the monster was going to snatch him from the rope and eat him, but your version is way more terrifying. I couldn’t imagine encountering any beast that I read about or even wrote of. That would be life changing and horrific lol. Loved this! The illustration is one of my favs by you. I wonder if it could be the use of purple….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Grim’s Crypt! Nice feedback. Purple does have it’s mystic effect, doesn’t it…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well it’s one of my favorite colors lol. It does. I like the shading. Looks like you used watercolor
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s Pelikan pigment ink on Gvarro water color paper, fine texture. Waterbased as well, but it’s permanent and liquid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was close lol. I like the look of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least he was still alive at the end of the story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is. He’s reads a lot of books. Maybe that’s what keeps him from panicking.
LikeLike
Monster of a story, and your illustration is spectacular. Gotta keep watching you, that’s for sure. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, ashnfinn:) Please do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent story there! Makes me want to go fishing. Not sure why…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Neil Dinsmore! You go right ahead, but beware of storm…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha, I will do. Keep up the good work!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I came by to thank you for the follow. Thank you! – And now I have to say — this-is-so-cool! The story is gripping, and the illustration is impressive. Really amazing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! This is one of the best i have, I think. I really like stories. They guide us in life;)
LikeLiked by 1 person
So true!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Fictionspawn Monsters and commented:
This story was on top of my “top posts” list for a long time, and one of my own favourites. It’s about stories we read that affect our lives.
LikeLike
Exciting post
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. It’s my first audio read. I’ll get better with time, I promise 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was fabulous
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the best short stories I read on WordPress till now👌
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really? Wow, thank a lot, you humble me 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
A wonderfully atmospheric tale!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Orville!
LikeLiked by 1 person