First part: The Bay

Henry ran towards the village. The monster came over the hill, running after him. Wiggling. Rolling. A pulp of tentacles moving at incredible speed.

He reached the village. People in the street started shouting, pointing. Running away. The monster reached the houses. Crushed a wall and a roof in its way. Continued into town.

Henry reached Martinsen’s house. His wife, Else, was standing outside.

-Get in! Henry shouted. At first she looked at him, not understanding. Her eyes lifted. Widened. She opened her mouth, about to scream. Henry pulled her in the door.

They fell on the floor. Henry shut the door with his foot. Ran up on the second floor, to the window.

The monster had stopped. It was looking around the village, searching for something. It was three times taller than the houses, with more tentacles than Henry could count from where he was standing. There were tentacles everywhere. Fangs was sticking out of its hideous mouth The worst part was its eyes. They were not looking for food. They were looking for suffering. Something to torture. It turned towards henry. For the second time their eyes met.

Henry froze. Fell back. The monster was coming towards him.

-Do you have a basement?

Else was white as a sheet. She said nothing.

Henry screamed. -Do you have a basement!?

She snapped out of it. Ran down the stairs. Opened a door.

The house started shaking. They could hear the walls give in upstairs. Henry and Else hid under a table, holding on to each other. Else was praying out loud.

The floor above was ripped off. The monster stood there, watching them. Watching him. Sucking in his fear and horror. It wasn’t just after anyone. It was him it was after.

It lifted an arm. Slowly reached down. Removed the table. Henry could swear he saw a smile on its face.

Get away from me! He pushed Else away. Run!!!

She moved over to the other side of the room, fell into a corner.

It grabbed him. Held him in the air for a moment. Turned around and retired towards the shore. Carried him out into the water where he drowned in the depths.

