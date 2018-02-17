Some sketches…

I was going to reblog a story today, but the reblog button doesn’t seem to work anywhere, so instead I’ll publish some of this week’s sketches in case someone would be interested in seeing them.
I usually start out with some fast sketches once the idea is written down.
Then I make a pencil version which I later trace over to the watercolour paper.
This is a couple of try outs for the ink…
…before the final ink illustration is made. This is what it looks like before i retouch it with Gimp. Please excuse the photo quality.
The finished illustrations can be seen on this weeks posts. Just press the previous button.
Thank you.
Great work. They are all very interesting,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks.
LikeLike
Amazing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful! Wow!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks a lot! I've been thinking of publishing some of them, and since a I couldn't reblog I thought I'd give it a shot. Very happy you liked them 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome!
LikeLike
Besides the stories themselves , the art is another thing that I always like on your blog. These are awesome 😊😊😊
LikeLike
Very cool! It's an entire process then the writing comes. Must take hours!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! The writing usually comes simultaneously, each step has a part of the process on both sides, altough it's a bit different each story. I might make a post on that some day 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be good!
LikeLike
Very cool! I like seeing how you guys (i.e. people who can draw) build up your pictures 🙂
LikeLike
I am always impressed to watch creativity develop, nice stuff. It reminds me of the piece I did on a Wishing Well. It is on my page under other writings – Pantoum. 'The Wishing Well' (a Pantoum is structured piece of poetry).
Perhaps you could illustrate the story – just an idea.
Fun post.
Perhaps you could illustrate the story – just an idea.
Fun post.
LikeLike
Cool. If only it was that easy for all of us!
LikeLike
Fascinating! Thanks for sharing this process with us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! And you're welcome 😉
LikeLike