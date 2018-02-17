Some sketches…

I was going to reblog a story today, but the reblog button doesn’t seem to work anywhere, so instead I’ll publish some of this week’s sketches in case someone would be interested in seeing them.

I usually start out with some fast sketches once the idea is written down.

Fast sketches.jpg

Fast sketches well

Then I make a pencil version which I later trace over to the watercolour paper.

Sketch octopus bay

Sketches well Aak fictionspawn

This is a couple of try outs for the ink…

Sketches ink Aak fictionspawn

…before the final ink illustration is made. This is what it looks like before i retouch it with Gimp. Please excuse the photo quality.

Octopus Monster Aak fictionspawn

Well aak fictionspawn.

The finished illustrations can be seen on this weeks posts. Just press the previous button.

Thank you.

Published by Aak fictionspawn

Writer and illustator. Used to make comics, until flashfiction conquered my heart. A graphic novel is still in the process, and maybe a good old novel some day, but flash fiction is what I do most. I have a passin for the dark dimensions of storytelling. Check out my blog.

