Some sketches…

I was going to reblog a story today, but the reblog button doesn’t seem to work anywhere, so instead I’ll publish some of this week’s sketches in case someone would be interested in seeing them.

I usually start out with some fast sketches once the idea is written down.

Then I make a pencil version which I later trace over to the watercolour paper.

This is a couple of try outs for the ink…

…before the final ink illustration is made. This is what it looks like before i retouch it with Gimp. Please excuse the photo quality.

The finished illustrations can be seen on this weeks posts. Just press the previous button.

Thank you.