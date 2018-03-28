-It’s fucking freezing tonight, I said as we walked down the street. We were both tired, it had been a hard weekend. -It shouldn’t be this cold in October.

I know! It’s too fucking cold to be real. I wasn’t cold this afternoon.

Dan looked up to the sky. -Fuck.

-What’s wrong?

-The sky. The stars. They… It sounds crazy, but they are different. They stand different.

I looked up. He was right. The Ursa Major seemed to be upside down or something. All the stars were just in the wrong place. The strangest part was they were moving. Slowly I could see stars disappear in the horizon.

-What the fuck is going on?

A sun was coming up. A small sun, moving at visible speed. It was the same sun as always. The temperature kept falling.

-The world, I said. -It’s out of orbit.

We stood there for, watching the sky. Looked at each other. Then back at the sky.

-Now what do we do?

-We better get home. I’m freezing to death.

We hurried down towards Dan’s house. The cold was unbearable. I could feel a stinging sensation in my face. My body was shivering.

-Wait! Said Dan. I… I can’t… He sat down by a fence.

-We got to move, I said. We can’t stay here.

-I just need to relax a little. Besides, what use is it anyway. There no where to run.

A planet was rising over the treetops. It had to be Saturn or something. Majestic. Beautiful. I fell down beside Dan. I felt sleepy. Very sleepy. I wasn’t cold anymore. I was warm. As Saturn passed over the night sky i fell asleep never to wake up again as our planet continued out into deep space.

