Link Pt 2: The Moon Ball – The King’s desire
-We got him, your Majesty!
-And the ball?
-Here it is.
-Splendid. The King held the ball in the air, looked at it. -Make sure it doesn’t disappear again. And as for the thief… I want him executed in front of the castle tomorrow. People must see that the King is not to be stolen from.
The rebellion in the south was giving him quite a headache. This would send a message to the people.
The next day the square was full of people. Word had spread that Jerome would be executed. Everyone was there. It was a sad day.
The King was watching the crowd. He had the moon ball in a little cage, chained to his portable throne. People whispered, pointed.
Two guards led Jerome up on a scene. The Butcher, the King’s feared executioner and torturer was waiting. He had a huge axe, leaning on his hip. Another was holding a paper.
-This man has stolen from our beloved King!
Mumbling went though the crowd. They all knew Jerome, and they knew his moon ball. Now they saw the ball in the King’s possession.
-Silence! The soldiers took a step forward. The crowd stopped talking. -He will be executed today. The King will not be mocked by anyone!
The King made a gesture to the Butcher. The Butcher lifted his axe. People held their breaths. The axe fell towards Jerome’s neck..
The moon ball exploded in a bright light.
People were scattered on the ground. Wooden pieces. Soldier’s arms.
-The King! Someone shouted. The King’s dead!
The King’s body lay on the ground, ripped to pieces. Several of his royal guards as well.
-Disarm the guards! Take the castle!
Some guards resisted. People picked up swords and axes from the ground. Soon they were overpowered. The rest threw their arms down. The crowd broke the castle gates open. Hundreds of people stormed in.
Jerome got up on his feet. The Butcher had fallen off the scene, broken his neck in the fall. Objects were flying out of the higher windows of the castle.
The moon ball was floating in the air beside him.
https://www.history.com/topics/french-revolution
https://www.britannica.com/event/Russian-Revolution-of-1917https://www.britannica.com/event/Russian-Revolution-of-1917
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revolution
http://www.globalissues.org/news/2014/03/03/18311
9 Comments
Running to 1 and 2. Nice one
Usurpers always get their comeuppance!
Sooner or later… If not them, their sons or grandsons 🙂
Glad to see the Moon Ball saved Jerome from his latest dilemma.
Oh, you’ve got a bit of a typo in your story: The the moon ball exploded in a bright light.
Ah, thanks! I’ll get it fixed. Jerome was actually in real danger of getting his head chopped off. Lucky for him I wanted to keep a possibility open to continue his story some day 😀
It would have been pretty unsatisfying if the King had won.
True. There was no danger of that, though 😉
Well the evil king’s reign is now over.
And the Moon Ball is back where it belongs.
It is. What kind of system they will put together now, I do not know, but it could be interesting to explore it some day. Jerome might have some future adventures waiting.
