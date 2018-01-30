Where the World Ends

Immanuel looked at the horizon. Far, far away he could see the blue sky meet the ground. That was where he was going. That’s where the answers lay.

He walked. He walked and he walked and he walked and he walked. The days became weeks. The weeks became months. Then one day he was finally there. The end of the world.

He could see clouds rise from the on the ground, moving up on the blue velvet covering the earth in a majestic half sphere. It seemed even bigger from here, the sky. He walked closer. His heart started beating faster. All his wonders, all his beautiful dreams. They were here.

He touched the sky.

It moved strangely, like liquid, yet firm. Its surface made waves around his hand. Tears were running down his cheeks, touching the edges of a bright smile.

He needed more. He needed to know what was behind the velvet. Behind the sky. Outside the world.

He tried to cut it. The fabric covered his knife, avoided it like liquid. He tried to jump at it, to fall through. He bounced back, gently, softly.

He started walking again, this time he followed the edge. As the sky by his side darkened, beautiful stars came up from the ground, shining brighter than he’d ever imagined. He touched them. They were warm, but not too warm. If he walked too far, he would arrive at the place the sun goes up. He didn’t think it would be a pleasant place.

In the early morning he found a crack in the velvet. Like two curtains hanging close to each other. An opening to the furthermore. With shaking steps he moved closer. He took hold of one of the edges, and pulled it a bit aside.

There was nothing there. Nothing at all. Not even darkness. Not even a void. Nothing he could see. Nothing he could understand. Nothing.

He hadn’t expected that.

He sat down on the ground, looking into the hole in the sky, confused and disappointed. He turned around, looked at the world he knew. For a long time he sat there. The sun went down and up again.

He got up on his feet. It was time to get home. His little sister was waiting.

