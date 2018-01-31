The city was awesome. Born in a thunderstorm at high sea, he had entered through the bay. Boats flying. People running. Panic. He loved it.

He tore down buildings. Threw cars around. Little humans trying to hide, so used to being in control.

Now they were impotent against his power.

He followed the highway into the land. Towns and villages could be seen in a distance.

This was going to be fun.

http://earthsky.org/earth/all-about-waterspouts

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tornado

Like a Drop in the Sea