The city was awesome. Born in a thunderstorm at high sea, he had entered through the bay. Boats flying. People running. Panic. He loved it.
He tore down buildings. Threw cars around. Little humans trying to hide, so used to being in control.
Now they were impotent against his power.
He followed the highway into the land. Towns and villages could be seen in a distance.
This was going to be fun.
http://earthsky.org/earth/all-about-waterspouts
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tornado
14 Comments
There are some things you just can’t control – nice piece of animation (animism).
Try this:
https://jplmcewan.wordpress.com/2016/02/15/stormy-love-affair/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! Awesome piece. Too bad I didn’t see it in the process, it would be a great inspiration for this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s one vicious storm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not friendly at all 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice match of words to image
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. I would have liked to have worked a bit more on both of them, but time was up 🙂 Maybe I’ll edit it some time, but now I need to get started on the post for tomorrow 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Take care
LikeLiked by 1 person
wow that’s awesome that’s a great story.. is this the start of one?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It could be interesting. The adventures of the vicious tornado 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
nice .. that’s a great start to an amazing story..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nature will show its anger!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It has and it will 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really loved the images that accompanied this story: perfect 😊😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks a lot!
LikeLiked by 1 person