Schrödinger’s Dog

For the record, I’m not accusing Erwin Schrödinger of any kind of animal mistreatment.
Fido was so sad so sad. His beloved, cherished owner had left him. He took him out in the forest, tied him to a tree and just left. Fido couldn’t understand why. It had to be some kind of mistake.
Days went by. He had tried everything. Digging a hole. Barking a lot. He even tried to chew the rope, but it was enforced with metal inside. There was no way.
One night it rained. He was soaking wet and cold, but at least he had water. No food. No food at all. He dreamt of t-steak bones and meatballs. The good life, as it used to be. Now he had nothing but a tree. Which did come in handy, every once in a while, but still not much.
A cat appeared.
Hello, cat! The dog tried. The cat disappeared. Disappointed, the dog lay down with a small whine.
Hello dog!
He jumped up and around. Barked. The cat was watching him from just outside the leash’ reach.
Aren’t you tied up! The cat split in two. Now there were two cats looking exactly the same. They spoke at once.
Who are you? The dog asked. He really needed some social contact after so much time alone
We’re a cat!
The two moved together, merged into one. Dog rubbed his eyes. The cat was gone.
Up here! The cat was in the tree now. Another was floating in the air.
I’m obviously going crazy, Fido thought.
You’d like to be free, wouldn’t you! one of the cats said.
He would! Said the other.
Fido agreed.
I sure would.
You can if you want to, said the cat. You can if you really really want to.
How? Said the dog. Can’t you see I’m tied to the tree?
You are, said the cat. And you are not. The cats merged into one again, and split up on the other side.
How do you do that? Said dog.
I can do what ever I want.
One of the cats went over, opened the hatch on his neck with a sharp claw. The other did nothing.
There you go! Run off, will you!
The dog ran around a few times, jumping, whining of happiness.
Thank you, cat! Thank you thank you thank you! You’re the best!
He ran off. He could hear himself howl a sad cry back where he was before. He was still there, doomed to soon be dead.
Dead and alive at the same time.
This story was inspired by these two games from Crounchy Brothers:
https://www.newgrounds.com/portal/view/704939
https://www.newgrounds.com/portal/view/692449
And, of course, this:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schr%C3%B6dinger%27s_cat
http://www.iflscience.com/physics/schr%c3%b6dinger%e2%80%99s-cat-explained/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copenhagen_interpretation
Here’s a couple of my own stories for further reading.
27 Comments
Love it!!! And can relate. 😱🤣👏🏻👏🏻
Thanks! So… You’re dead an alive at once too? 😀
Many levels of consciousness… 🤔 or unconsciousness. So, yes!
😀
Fun story. sounds like a lot of people I’ve met. Both dead and alive or is it both alive but really dead?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha! The difference between living and surviving, I guess 😀
A very imaginative and sad story about the mistreatment of animals. I enjoyed this.
Minor suggestions:
Hello, cat! The dog [c]ried.
[rei]nforced with metal
leash’[s] reach.
There was no way [to escape].
Thanks! It’s a sad story indeed. I was wondering about the s in the leash’s. Now I know 🙂
Was the forest in a box, or did a tree fall while he was there?
No, no tree fell, and there was no box. Just a cat splitting reality 🙂
Nice one! As a physicist this one spoke to me 🙂
As long as you don’t expect too much rules to be followed… 😀 Thanks!
Great spin on Schrodinger’s Cat! He was quoted, as saying later in life, “I wish I never found that damn cat!” Or something like that! Loved it!
Thanks, George! Rather surreal, this one. Schrödinger had some interesting arguments about the mind, too. Probably something you could be interested in 😉
Thanks!
Absolutely brilliant! What a creative, imaginative take on Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle.
Thanks a lot! 🙂
People are writing about Schrödinger’s cat all the time.
Nice to see someone finally writing about Schrodinger’s dog.
Exactly! He was in a horrible need of attention, poor thing.
Wow. Interesting. Made my brain….wow. Cool. Cheers!!! 🙂
Thanks a lot! 🙂 Makes your head spin, doesn’t it 😉
It really did. 🙂
Of course it was a thought experiment so the cat only existed in an imaginary sense. I’m sad about the abandoned dog, but he’s only imaginary too.
He sure is. Maybe we all are 😀
I wrote about that too: The Jammsright Limit.
Bookmarked!
a wonderful and timely post since Michelle Symonds, a professor of Quantum Mechanics, won Australian of the Year Award
