Shadows of Fiction

Someone was standing outside. A dark, hooded figure. Looking towards his house. Towards him.
He turned the lights off, to see better. Not to be seen. The shadow just stood there, watching. He shivered, closed the curtains, went downstairs to make sure the door was locked. Made another glance out of the window. The shadow was gone.
He went to bed. He didn’t sleep much that night. Ever since the last book had been published, life had been hard. Hate letters. Phone calls. Racist. Sexist. Painful words. Yes, it had been dark, but he never meant for it to be interpreted in such manner. It was just fiction.
Now someone was watching his house.
The next evening the shadow was back. A figure so dark, he could feel the evil from where he was standing.
He went down stairs, left his son’s baseball bat beside the door. He missed him. He missed them both so much.
He unlocked the door. Opened it.
The shadow was gone. He stuck his head out. Looked to the right. Then to the left. No one.
He locked both locks on the door and went back to his desk. Kept writing.
He heard a sound from the basement. Slowly he walked towards the door. Had he left the basement window open? He never did.
The lights went out.
Laughter. An evil laughter. It came from everywhere. Then another giggle behind him. Lighter. Vicious. He turned slowly around.
Roberta. The girl from his book. The girl he killed. His victim. She screamed. A horrible scream of pain and revenge.
Then she was gone. He was still alive, but the fear was still in his spine. He made a decision.
From now on he would only write about kittens.
https://www.scu.edu/ethics/focus-areas/more/resources/the-ethics-of-fiction-writing/
https://menwithpens.ca/fiction-writing-hurt-your-characters/
19 Comments
Kittens sound like a safe subject, but everyone knows cats are inherently sadists!
Haha! You’re right! He’ll probably get in trouble again some day. Revenge of the Zombie Mice 😀
You know how to do creepy well.😨 I liked the cute ending also.
Thanks a lot! Stay tuned for the kitten story 😉
Enjoyed the build-up to – ‘kittens’ – like your style!
Thank you Billy Ray! I would have liked to make this one a bit longer, but I got hooked up in the illustration 🙂
I dig it, very suspenseful. You do the illustrations too, right?
Thanks! I do 🙂
Word man, props
Loved it 🙂
The thought of writing about kittens also came in a rather drastic situation heehee 😀
Hard times often come with radical changes… Thanks!
That’s not the answer…write about more evil characters and defeat them! Moooohahahhahahaha!
Haha! That’s the spirit! Never bow down…
Kittens! Aha! I just adopted two older kittens and they’re bloody nightmares! Great story, kept me hooked!! Love the illustration also!
Thanks! Careful what you write about them 😉
Humor and horror, perfect match!
Thanks! 🙂
Great story and illustration to match!
Thanks a lot Orwille!
