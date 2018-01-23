The cave was full of bones and skulls. Mank saw the body of a young girl, her belly ripped open. Three little monsters were clinging to her, sinister screams bounced between the stone walls. He was breathing heavily. The smell was unbearable, the smell of rotting flesh made his stomach revolt.
The little creatures moved closer. They moved on all four, like babies. Fast. They resembled the monster whom had brought him there, lacking its wings. More humanoid. Recently born with an instinctive lust for murder.
The big one stood behind him, between he and the exit. A creature of horror, a beastly demon of terror.
Sweat poured down his neck, his jaw was shaking. His legs. Fear. Disgust. He fell on his knees, crying. Pleading.
The little monsters came closer. Sniffing in the air, screaming.
A voice was speaking to him from within. From somewhere deep inside, somewhere long forgotten. The voice of ancestors and beast, of lost times of hard survival.
Be strong.
He grabbed the closest one. It screamed as he held it in the air, the two others jumped back, screaming. Their father roared a roar of destruction. It came closer. Mank held the baby in the air, threating to throw it in the rocks on the ground. Another roar.
He threw the little monster towards the wall. The big one jumped to save it. It was too late. The babie’s reeast a strange sound as its head hit the wall. Mank ran towards the opening. Jumped out the cliff. Fell. Hitting branches of trees and bushes.
He fell deep under water. The current pulled him. He gasped for air as he fell down a waterfall. Under water again. Up to the surface. He fought. The shore. He needed to reach the shore. He crept up on the bank, into the bushes. He could hear the monster scream isomewhere high above, searching for it’s child’s assasin. Everything went black.
Late at night he woke up. He couldn’t hear the monster. He got on his feet. He was beaten, hurt. Wounded, but he could walk. The dark forest would cover him. He staggered towards the village further down.
A scream between the treetops. Branches breaking. Leaves flying. Claws dug into his shoulders. He was lifted up in the air. The monster carried him back to the cave to claim it’s revenge.
https://ojcade.com/2014/11/17/so-youve-written-a-mystical-pregnancy/
http://reel3.com/reassessing-alien-sexuality-and-the-anxieties-of-men/
As great as the story is, the titles of those links you’ve provided really made me chuckle. 😛
Thanks! 🙂
The research made me change the story a bit… I felt I couldn’t let him escape 😀
If you’re gonna die anyway, might as well make it difficult for the killer. Good story man
Or at least bare with the inevitable… Thanks 🙂
love the story
Thank you.
Another nightmare scenario – either wake up screaming or else, … he’s doomed. Nice little burst of horror.
Thanks! It originally had an escape scene, but I cut it out, I didn’t want the heroic dimension. I was also thinking about letting him get caught on the run, but it ended up like this. No way out at all… 😀
Nice! Loved it!
Thank you!
Such a vivid horror story!
Thanks a lot 🙂
Disturbing. In all the best ways, of course.
Thank you 🙂
scared me good. a friend of mine had a nightmare of exactly this! So i gasped when I read this. guess it’s in the air. the illustration is good! Thanks!
Thank you! Maybe it is. A rather nasty experience 😀
This one sent some seriously awesome chills down my spine…which of course is awesome 😊😊
Cool! Good to know 😉
Nasty little creatures.
They are, they are… Thanks! 😉
