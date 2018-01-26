Light in the Darkness

She walked in darkness. She felt movements in the shadows, she heard voices in the dark. Hateful voices. Her fear made them stronger.

She saw a light. Far, far away, she could see brightness. She started walking faster.  Hands were grabbing her in the dark, tentacles holding her back. Old fears. Hate. Evil. But she kept walking. Running. She needed to know.

The closer she came, the more she realized how far away the light was. But she could see. There were colours. There was beauty.

Something lay on the path. An artefact. Or a creature. Or both. It was the most beautiful thing she’d ever seen.

The voices became silent. The darkness disappeared. The source of light was still far away, but the path was easier now. She was no longer alone.

She is Reason. The light that makes her see is knowledge. Tolerance is her most beloved treasure.

