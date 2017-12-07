The Final Word

He ran into the forest, the shadows. Into the darkness. No one had seen him. He walked between the trees. It was done.
They had all laughed at him for so long. Hey thought they were better than him. Thought they were always right. Now they wanted to take what was his.
He came out of the forest, onto the dirt road going down to the village. He followed it the other way, up the hill.
A carriage came, a wagon with two horses. He jumped off the road, hid in the bushes. It was Masterson’s carriage. He was coming home from his field late today.
Alfred got back up on the road while he could still see him in a distance. He ran, ran until he was finally home.
Now all he had to do was wait. Wait until they all had drunk the water. Wait until they were all dead.
They would see who was right this time.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Well_poisoning
https://www.logicallyfallacious.com/tools/lp/Bo/LogicalFallacies/140/Poisoning-the-Well
11 Comments
UMM, the water tastes funny! Oops and Ouch!!
Always offer your guests first…
Wow! Revenge! But it’s never as satisfying as you think it will be…
Doesn’t really change anything, does it. Thanks George!
A dark deed…
I liked the last line- it shows more of his state of mind, as they’ll be dead and won’t care who was right. He’s too caught up in his revenge to see that far ahead.
Nice one!
Exactly! The ultimate fallacy… Thanks a lot, draliman!
Love this!!
Thanks!
Loved it!
Thank you.
My Pleasure!
