Tranur appeared in a ring of fire, large, black and ominous. He immediately saw the one who summoned him, kneeling just outside the circle.
View original post 677 more words
Illustrated Short Stories
Tranur appeared in a ring of fire, large, black and ominous. He immediately saw the one who summoned him, kneeling just outside the circle.
View original post 677 more words
2 Comments
You find ’em, I follow ’em. Thanks Spawn! (Btw, a spontaneous “poll” has occurred on my blog. Pop over and add your .02 before I wipe the slate clean. Your input is always welcome. Thanks!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks George!
LikeLiked by 1 person