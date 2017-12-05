He watched the world from the spot he was created. People walking by, laughing, playing. He hated them. He hated them all. If he could only move he would kill them, one by one.
But he couldn’t.
His heart was cold as ice. Evil. So was his mind. Death and destruction was what he wanted. What he craved.
Thaw came. He could feel his body melt, deform.
Look mummy! What an ugly snowman!
You little brat. You’re the one that’s ugly. If I could move, I would kill you. Freeze you to death.
But he couldn’t.
Slowly he perished. Soon he was nothing but water in the ground.
http://www.ghosthuntingtheories.com/2014/12/evil-snowmen.html
https://mtwyldman.wordpress.com/2017/11/04/pfrauxsti-the-crimson-snowman/
An interesting tale!
Thank you, Orwille! It’s hard to be an evil snowman..
Brilliant
Thank you 🙂
Cool! Maybe now he can drown them…
Haha! Not a bad idea…
He should have just enjoyed his life and not dying a curmudgeon.
He probably should have. Hate’s usually not the most entertaining of emotions, and less so when you’re stuck on one place. Thanks for stopping by.
