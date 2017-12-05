Evil Snowman

He watched the world from the spot he was created. People walking by, laughing, playing. He hated them. He hated them all. If he could only move he would kill them, one by one.

But he couldn’t.

His heart was cold as ice. Evil. So was his mind. Death and destruction was what he wanted. What he craved.

Thaw came. He could feel his body melt, deform.

Look mummy! What an ugly snowman!

You little brat. You’re the one that’s ugly. If I could move, I would kill you. Freeze you to death.

But he couldn’t.

Slowly he perished. Soon he was nothing but water in the ground.

http://www.ghosthuntingtheories.com/2014/12/evil-snowmen.html

https://mtwyldman.wordpress.com/2017/11/04/pfrauxsti-the-crimson-snowman/

Fate