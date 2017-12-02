The Bear Was Not Afraid

Aak fictionspawn

The Bear was not Afraid.jpg

Gunshots could be heard from far away. The hunters were coming. Humans. The most dangerous beasts of them all. The animals ran, deeper into the forest. All but one.

The bear was not afraid. He was not afraid of anything. He waited for the hunters, waited for them to come close enough. Waited behind a big rock.

The hunters came. Passed the rock. He jumped at them, growling, clawing, spitting and biting. Punched one hunter down. His roar could be heard from far away. The gunshot that followed even further.

The animals ran, deeper into the forest. All but one. The bear lay dead on the ground.

Published by Aak fictionspawn

