This can be read as an individual story. First part can be found here.

Morgan woke up, feeling like shit as always. It was still early morning, he could feel the dreams and nightmares of people living around him, hear grumpy thoughts by breakfast tables. He went out, down to the grocery store.

There he is again.

This guy gives me the creeps. The way he looks at me…

What a strange man. So… Ugly.

He went over to the refrigerator, got a bottle of milk out. Picked up a bar of chocolate on the way to the counter.

Good morning! The usual?

Yes, one bread please.

Another bread… I need to start ordering more bread.

Here you go!

He paid up and walked towards the door. He stopped to let a man pass by.

Fucking bitch. I’ll kill her tonight. She’s going to realize who she’s messing with.

He was used to hearing sinister thoughts from strangers, and he knew most of them were just stupid fantasies never to come to life, but there was something underneath. Dark, violent memories. Hate. A burning disgust beyond anything he’d ever felt.

What are you looking at, you ugly fuck?

Morgan looked away. The guy was huge. His eyes were as dark as his mind. He got out of there.

The day went by as usual. Thoughts of neighbours, thoughts of people passing by on the street outside. The TV kept his mind occupied but they were still there, always. The news came on. A murder. A young mother had been killed by her boyfriend just a few blocks away, an hour ago.

He already knew. He had known all day. Known and done nothing.

https://wisewoman2016.wordpress.com/2017/10/22/backlash/

www.briancroxall.net/lit-tech/2012/11/19/the-power-of-guilt/