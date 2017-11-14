This can be read as an individual story. First part can be found here.
Morgan woke up, feeling like shit as always. It was still early morning, he could feel the dreams and nightmares of people living around him, hear grumpy thoughts by breakfast tables. He went out, down to the grocery store.
There he is again.
This guy gives me the creeps. The way he looks at me…
What a strange man. So… Ugly.
He went over to the refrigerator, got a bottle of milk out. Picked up a bar of chocolate on the way to the counter.
Good morning! The usual?
Yes, one bread please.
Another bread… I need to start ordering more bread.
Here you go!
He paid up and walked towards the door. He stopped to let a man pass by.
Fucking bitch. I’ll kill her tonight. She’s going to realize who she’s messing with.
He was used to hearing sinister thoughts from strangers, and he knew most of them were just stupid fantasies never to come to life, but there was something underneath. Dark, violent memories. Hate. A burning disgust beyond anything he’d ever felt.
What are you looking at, you ugly fuck?
Morgan looked away. The guy was huge. His eyes were as dark as his mind. He got out of there.
The day went by as usual. Thoughts of neighbours, thoughts of people passing by on the street outside. The TV kept his mind occupied but they were still there, always. The news came on. A murder. A young mother had been killed by her boyfriend just a few blocks away, an hour ago.
He already knew. He had known all day. Known and done nothing.
A fascinating continuation! Regret is a demon that sits on your shoulder and nibbles on your ear… and not in a sexy way!
Not sexy at all, is it… or maybe it depends on what you regret 😀 This one is not, indeed.
Ugly, but empathetic…he feels their pain and knows who murdered who. Can’t wait to see how he handles it…or what he does…does he run and hide…or implement justice? And whose version of justice?
Empathetic and pathetic. He does nothing, and later he regrets it. She’s still dead, though.
…surprised he didn’t do the deed himself. That’s where I thought it was leading.
So glad he’s back. This guy is really interesting. Love your fearless tales.
Haha! We’ll see how long that last. Thank you!
Beautifully written, with a twist in the tail!
Thank you Orvillewrong.
The idea of your character is interesting, but ultimately he is just unlikeable. He drinks himself into oblivion and completely ignores signs that something horrible is about to happen, and goes home and watches TV. In order for him to thrive you need to get him into a situation where he has to or is somehow motivated to act. Until he does that he is ultimately just a depressed guy ignoring everything in life.
Thanks for the feedback.
What a terrible way to live.
He’s suffering, for sure.
He will have to live with the guilt of not doing anything, but I’m sure something positive will be bred from this. Maybe he’ll gain the courage to do something the next time because there will be a next time. This sounds like the making of a superhero.
It could be 🙂 Sometimes people need to see consequences to make changes.
Hellava bad day at the market!
Yep. Sometimes the supermarket can be a nasty place.
Between a rock and a hard place…
… an uncomfortable place to rest.
Wow! This tale hits close to home, where one doesn’t have to be telepathic to sense the hatred around them. As always, great piece!
Thank you QuietBlogster! We all seem to.have some kind of telepathic abilities, even though they’re probably based on other senses.
Lord. I really like him!!! I want him to become a super-hero and save many people and finally receive so much love. 🙂 Says the wimpy corner of Your peanut gallery. Truly, nice though. He’s interesting to follow. Really, what would You do in that situation. Hmmmm.
In.a big city most people would probably do what he does, nothing. Even screams for help on the street are often ignored by hundreds of people listening in their homes or on the street. Sad but true. I guess in smaller communities we tend to be more responsable, it seems. And if you read somone’s mind, what do you do? I don’t think the police would belive you.
