Fitful, Fearful, Phantasmal

Sideways stranger and solitary dweller pauses at my knee

I don’t move either from my cliffside seat

Awareness, yes, I’m on the verge of acknowledgement,

Of an amorphous, achromatic avian

Apathy

Therein begets a sight

Shallow

Surficial, skin-deep, skeletal even,

Crown to throat, animated in tick-like pivots

Curves to breast then flank

The secondary and tertiary feathers fold stacked

Anatomy

How can bones measure in so few millimeters?

Can a skull so fragile hold anything other than feebleness?

Pity

Born from perceived inferiority

Closeness

Familiarity follows prolonged proximity

Fancy

And certainly the list must be short

Of others the bird has ventured so close to?

Mustn’t it?

Me

Imagined scenarios of an animal

Formulating an assessment of me

It feels drawn too

Bonded

A distaste between us–there can’t exist any

Maybe

There is

Why couldn’t it?

Why wouldn’t it?

Who am I to be so unenlightened?

My skull, not the…