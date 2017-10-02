Tic tac tic tac



from the tower he he saw it all,

the the trees, the lake, the village small

the forest path up the hill

passing by the river mill.

tic tac tic tac tic tac tic

kept by hands of skill

tic tac tic

the clockwork never still

tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic

a girl came walking home at night

walking fast in scarce moon light

he saw her walking closer still

a shadow by the mill

tic tac tic tac tic tac

a moment’s thrill

tic tac tic tac

he waited

tic tac tic tac

he waited still

tic tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic

no one came out of the river mill

tic tac tic tac tic

http://theravenpoe.com/

https://www.poetrysoup.com/famous/poems/horror

Shattered