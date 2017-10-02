Tic tac tic tac
from the tower he he saw it all,
the the trees, the lake, the village small
the forest path up the hill
passing by the river mill.
tic tac tic tac tic tac tic
kept by hands of skill
tic tac tic
the clockwork never still
tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic
a girl came walking home at night
walking fast in scarce moon light
he saw her walking closer still
a shadow by the mill
tic tac tic tac tic tac
a moment’s thrill
tic tac tic tac
he waited
tic tac tic tac
he waited still
tic tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic tac tic
no one came out of the river mill
tic tac tic tac tic
https://www.poetrysoup.com/famous/poems/horror
I really enjoyed this post…nice work
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks a lot! It’s different from most of my posts, and only tge second poem I publish. Happy you liked it 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was going to say that it was different but I hit the back button and erased it! 😀 I did enjoy it!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Killer post!
LikeLike
Thanks a lot, Mel 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drawing is impeccable!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A very different genre for you…great!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks a lot, George!
LikeLiked by 1 person
With charms and knick-knacks
I lured her in
She never suspected
I would eat her skin
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Thanks 🙂
LikeLike