The River Mill (Audio poem)

From the tower the clocker sees it all. A girl is walking home at night. A shadow is waiting by the river mill.
A dark poem. You can read the original version here, or listen to the edited one in the video below.
The poem will also be published on my Steemit-account.
Excellent dark poem, love it! Wonderful Illustration. 😀
Thanks! I think the version in the audio is better than the other, but all that’s changed is the number of tics and tacs 🙂
Hehehe I like the tic tacs 😀
😀
Brilliant! – the audio version – for the rhythm and beat. Poetry should be read out loud!
I changed it a bit for the audio, I noticed the rythm could be better. Reading my stories out loud and listening to myself reading them really helps me to see my own flaws. I might edit the original later, but wanted to get it out on Steemit first. Thanks a lot!
Would you be willing to share how you do this audio book? I could use some help!
I record with my phone and use a program called Audiocity to edit in Ubuntu. I usually make a couple of tracks and choose the best one. I make the video in a program called Open Shot.
