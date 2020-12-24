Odin’s Visit

Since Christmas is a time for traditions (and I’m on holidays), I’m republishing this story about Santa’s early origins first published the first Christmas here on Fictionspawn Monsters, and then republished every year since. Happy Yule, everyone!

The celebration of the turn of the darkness had already started. The children were waiting for Odin to come with gifts, as they all thought they had been nice this year. Freidis knew Solvar had not. No one else, knew, she hadn’t told anyone.

Solvar looked at her with a nasty grin. He knew as well. He knew. And he would do it again, she was sure of it. She hated him, but most of all she was scared. He wouldn’t get any gifts this year, she thought. He wouldn’t get any gifts at all.

The pig was slaughtered. The fire burned in the fireplace, and the smoke rose up towards the hole in the roof. The smell of grilled grease filled the room, like it did every winter at this time. Outside the cold wind was howling through the frosted trees in the long winter night.

They were all ready to eat when the heard the noise on the roof.

Odin’s eight legged horse! The children jumped off their chairs, ran outside to look for the gifts. There were no gifts there.

Solvar got upset.

Stupid Odin!

Solvar, be careful! said his mum. One should not speak badly of the gods. They could hear you!

Solvar didn’t care. Angry he went inside, into the big room which was their house. Someone was there. A huge man, with a soft, pointed hat on his head. Red clothes. He turned slowly around. Solvar could see him now. Odin. His big, white beard. The sack of gifts he always carried.

The sack was empty.

I know what you did to your sister. Odin’s only eye lit up. A sinister smile spread over his face.

Solvar backed away.

Ho ho ho! Odin Laughed as Solvar turned and ran towards the door. It shut.

Mum! Mum!! Solvar slammed his hands at the door.

No one can hear you, Solvar. You’re mine now.

He could see Sleipnir now, Odin’s horse. The living room was diffuse. Fading. He was cold. Odin grabbed him. He tried to fight, but Odin was a god. He threw Solvar into the sack.

Ho ho ho!

Look! Freidis pointed up to the sky. A stream of light was moving away between the stars. Odin! He came!

She ran into the room. There were gifts all over, but her brother was not there. She had already known. Solvar wouldn’t get any gifts this year. He wouldn’t get any gifts at all.

