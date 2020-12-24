Odin’s Visit

Since Christmas is a time for traditions (and I’m on holidays), I’m republishing this story about Santa’s early origins first published the first Christmas here on Fictionspawn Monsters, and then republished every year since. Happy Yule, everyone!
The celebration of the turn of the darkness had already started. The children were waiting for Odin to come with gifts, as they all thought they had been nice this year. Freidis knew Solvar had not. No one else, knew, she hadn’t told anyone.
Solvar looked at her with a nasty grin. He knew as well. He knew. And he would do it again, she was sure of it. She hated him, but most of all she was scared. He wouldn’t get any gifts this year, she thought. He wouldn’t get any gifts at all.
The pig was slaughtered. The fire burned in the fireplace, and the smoke rose up towards the hole in the roof. The smell of grilled grease filled the room, like it did every winter at this time. Outside the cold wind was howling through the frosted trees in the long winter night.
They were all ready to eat when the heard the noise on the roof.
Odin’s eight legged horse! The children jumped off their chairs, ran outside to look for the gifts. There were no gifts there.
Solvar got upset.
Stupid Odin!
Solvar, be careful! said his mum. One should not speak badly of the gods. They could hear you!
Solvar didn’t care. Angry he went inside, into the big room which was their house. Someone was there. A huge man, with a soft, pointed hat on his head. Red clothes. He turned slowly around. Solvar could see him now. Odin. His big, white beard. The sack of gifts he always carried.
The sack was empty.
I know what you did to your sister. Odin’s only eye lit up. A sinister smile spread over his face.
Solvar backed away.
Ho ho ho! Odin Laughed as Solvar turned and ran towards the door. It shut.
Mum! Mum!! Solvar slammed his hands at the door.
No one can hear you, Solvar. You’re mine now.
He could see Sleipnir now, Odin’s horse. The living room was diffuse. Fading. He was cold. Odin grabbed him. He tried to fight, but Odin was a god. He threw Solvar into the sack.
Ho ho ho!
Look! Freidis pointed up to the sky. A stream of light was moving away between the stars. Odin! He came!
She ran into the room. There were gifts all over, but her brother was not there. She had already known. Solvar wouldn’t get any gifts this year. He wouldn’t get any gifts at all.
http://www.paganspath.com/magik/yule-history2.htm
https://milliethom.wordpress.com/2014/11/06/a-viking-sacrifice-to-odin/
https://www.norwegianamerican.com/dont-take-odin-out-of-yule/
Very interesting story and drawing-painting(?).
I think you’ve said before that you’ve used watercolor.
Did you get that bright yellow with watercolor paint? You made it glow.
Thank you for your interest, Marleen. The colours are liquid pigment ink and lots of water on watercolour paper. The colours come out a bit more intense than with watercolours, and the technique is different. I usually blend most of the colours with a bit of black on the paper when the ink is still wet, in this one everything but the yellow which makes the glow effect. Thanks again for reading!
Extremely interesting story.
Thanks a lot! There’s some additional information in the links below if I remember right. I’ve searched the net quite a bit to find out about Father Christmas’ origens, it just seemed a bit absurd that the he would be dressed like he is and riding a raindeer sled if he was a Greek priest 😀
Excellent story! 🙂
Thank you! Happy you liked it 🙂
I love traditions encompassed in stories! I love this one too :). In my country (Romania) tradition is that Saint Nicholas (December the 6th) comes to bring gifts to good children and only sticks to the bad ones. But he has some helpers ( Krampusz) that have sacks where they put the bad kids ;).
Thanks! Interesting. The character called Santa has deep roots, most of them a lot older than the Greek priest. Many cultures has a similar myth. The oldest traces I found was from Celtic and Norse mythologies, but who knows. Maybe he’s as old as mankind itself 😉
If you are interested in myths, you can look up on Facebook a page “Nontheistic Religious Studies”. Its admins are studying myths and archaeology and you will find many fascinating articles there. There is one about the connection between mushrooms, deer and Santa…and shamans. Enjoy!
Thanks! Sounds awesome!
Comeuppance. The best of presents. x
Sure is 😀
Solvar got what he deserved!
Probably. It seems his sister would agree, at least.
Wonderfully dark!
Thanks Chris! 🙂
A wonderfully seasonal chiller!
Thanks! There’s nothing like Christmas traditions
