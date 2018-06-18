The George-Mattheus Effect (Audio story)

The probe was coming back from Proxima Centauri today, the first ever return trip to another solar system. George and Mattheus are jumping up and down in childish joy. They are the lucky scientists to open the sample sample of exoplanet dirt. What they find is highly unexpected.

