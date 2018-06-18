The George-Mattheus Effect (Audio story)

Aak fictionspawn

The probe was coming back from Proxima Centauri today, the first ever return trip to another solar system. George and Mattheus are jumping up and down in childish joy. They are the lucky scientists to open the sample sample of exoplanet dirt. What they find is highly unexpected.

You can listen to the story below, or read the rewritten version over at my Steemit-account. The original story you can find here: Return from Proxima B

Published by Aak fictionspawn

Norwegian trilingual writer and illustrator. Contact information in my Gallery.

4 Comments

