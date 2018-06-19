Structures of Reality (Audio story)

Mirk is going to a school far outside of town to study his mathematics studies. He walks all day, and does not arrive until night fall. He realises things are not what they seem.

Another version of this story is published in written form earlier on Fictionspawn Monsters, called Uncountable Numbers. You can listen to the story below, or read the new rewritten version on Steemit.com@fictionspawn

Please share.