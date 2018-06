A stone-age tribe is threatened on all sides. An enemy tribe chased them from their land, and a killer beast is lurking in the forest.

This story was originally posted in two parts, Saber Tooth Beast and Saber Toothe Beasts. It has been re-edited (a lot) before the recording, and the full edited version is published in written form on my steemit-account, with audio and a couple of sketches.

