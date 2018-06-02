UFO Roadkill (Audio narration)

…Mikkel sat up abruptly. There was a bright light in the sky.

-A UFO! He laughed at the idea, he didn’t believe in those kinds of things. But the light got bigger. And bigger. He got up on his feet. It was moving straight towards hi…

Bang! It hit him hard. His leg was broken. His back hurt, too.

The UFO stopped nearby, hovering in the air. Two creatures came out. They were big, almost double his size. Inside the crystal bubbles on their head he could see huge fangs. Clawed tentacles were waving from their bodies. They came towards him. Slowly. Threatening.

Mikkel was unable to scream. He was shaking i terror, his eyes wide open. They made horrible sounds. He could feel the presence of evil.

Wikir and Dramgal were from a galaxy called X290. They were adventurers, and had found Earth in a book about the Milky Way…

Read the full story here, or listen to the audio below

