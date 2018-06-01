Teddy Bears (Audio narration)

In a dystopian future, human beings are no longer necessary for production. The world is divided. In one part of the world people live in abundance, while in another killer robots hunt humans as pests. Malak needs to go into a heavily guarded factory to get a missing piece to his new family’s electricity generator.
You can listen to the story and see the images in the video below, or read it here.
6 Comments
Marvelous story, wonderful illustrations, the ending was excellent. 😀
Thanks a lot, Andrea! It’s an older story, like all the audios I’ve published until now. Very happy you liked it!
I like your audios you are sharing. 🙂 You have a lot of stories. All wonderful!
Thanks a lot! Happy you like my audios, I don’t have much experience on that part… For now 😉 And yes, I have a lot of stories 😀
You’re welcome 🙂 I enjoy your work very much. 😀
