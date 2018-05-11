Ceremony (audio narration)

Aak fictionspawn, , ,

A story about a former journalist who have decided to take law enforcement in his own hands. He’s investigating a sinister murder of a little girl.

If you prefer to read, here’s the written story: First partSecond part

Please follow me on social media. Here are some of them:

Twitter – Aakfictionspawn

Sola – Fictionspawn

Facebook – Fictionspawn Monsters

Pinterest – Fictionspawn Monsters

A big thank you to all of you who use the sharing buttons on my posts, it’s highly appreciated.

Published by Aak fictionspawn

Norwegian trilingual writer and illustrator. Contact information in my Gallery.

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s