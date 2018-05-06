Further study needed – Flash Fiction short story (No:34)

echoesofthepen

This will be no:34 (of 100) in the eventual Flash Fiction collection, a humorous little Sci-Fi tale coming in at just over 500 words (521).

Further study needed

It was an odd-looking creature. Not in a bad or ugly looking way you understand, but just on account of being so alien. With its green fur, the one cyclops eye, and those insect-like six legs it defied description; despite the six legs, it wasn’t an insect, or at least no one thought so, not with it being two foot long.

The scientists had yet to decide on an official name or designation for it; in the meantime, they stuck with the name the two kids who found the little creature on the banks of the Pescos river in New Mexico, they had called it Fuzzy.

“I really don’t what to make of it, really I don’t,” Dr Markham was telling Colonel…