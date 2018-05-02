There were people everywhere. They were walking hastily over the strange area. He’d never seen so many people in his life and definitely not at once.

By the pits of Sogahm, where am I?

Just a few moments ago Mugunma and his friend Maragam had been hunting in the forest. He found a strange gadget on the ground. He should have known it was made of witchery. Now he was standing on this ridiculously plain stone ground. The people scared him. The colourful monsters scared him more. They seemed to ignore him and everyone else but they moved fast.

He held his spear in attack position to defend himself, but soon he realised no one cared about him. Some looked at him, but they just walked by. They seemed to be unarmed.

He decided to find out where he was. He walked over to a man and a woman wearing the fur of something he’d never seen.

-Greeting! He said. He man stopped, looked at him. Made some sounds without meaning. He continued: Can you tell me were we are? How can I get back to the forests of the Burgha Clan?

The two humans exchanged some sounds between them, and looked at him. The man shrugged. The woman laughed. They left.

He walked on, over the big open area. He felt unsafe near the walls, there were strange holes in them.

Biiiiiiiip!!!

The monster came straight at him. He jumped aside, stabbed it. Its skin was too hard to penetrate. It stopped a bit further down.

Baaaaap!!!

Another, much bigger one almost hit him. He fell on the ground.

A man, or some kind of demon came out of the first monster, shouting something. He looked angry. Threatening. Mugunma got up, his spear ready for attack. The man stopped. Someone was shouting. Other monsters stopped. He was surrounded.

Three men in dark furs came running towards him. They were shouting things, pointing at him with some kind of weapon. The weapons looked small but there was probably some kind of magic involved. Mugunma was a skilled warrior, but the Burgha warriors knew when to fight, and when to surrender. There were monsters and sorcerers everywhere.

He slowly put his spear down.

The sorcerers jumped him, pushed him to the ground. They locked his hands on his back and pulled him towards one of the monsters. They where going to sacrifice him. He would be eaten. He kicked and he fought. Got loose started running. Soon he was caught again. There was no where to run.

He was pushed into the monster.

Down at the station Officer Johnson was waiting for his shift to end, playing with his pencil. His colleges came in with an arrest.

-We caught this guy down on the Main Road. He’s the craziest fucker I’ve seen in years. He was carrying this spear, threatening the cars. Martinsen was laughing.

Johnson looked at the man. His eyes seemed tortured with terror. -He looks like a caveman.

-He acts like a caveman.

They pushed him into a cell. He ran into the corner, looking for some place to hide. He sunk down behind the seat.

-He doesn’t seem to speak English. We’re going to need an interpreter, but I have no idea what language he speaks. By the way, he was carrying this. Martinsen threw a strange ball to Johnson.

-What is it?

-I have no idea. Maybe a phone?

Magunma stared at the sorcerer playing with the thing he’d found in the forest just before he’d found himself in this horrible place. Maybe it was his? Maybe he was angry because Muganma had stolen it. The sorcerer pushed the round thing on the side as Muganma had done. He disappeared in thin air.

…

-What do you mean you lost it? You can’t lose it!

-I’m telling you, it’s gone. I has to be here somewhere, we’ll have to backtrack.

Dr. Wellstone looked at his digital map of the landscape. Their route was recorded.

We better find it! I don’t want to stay here.

They started walking, examining the ground in each step.

Uh… Dalson tapped Dr. Wellstone on the shoulder. Dr. Wellstone looked up. Four cavemen held their stone spears towards them.

…

Johnson was standing on a tall building. Flying saucers were flying by, people looked at him from inside. He looked at the little gadget in his hand. This explained quite a bit.

