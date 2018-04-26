Sketchy Business

Gerog came home from work, threw his bag in a corner and went out on the porch. He sat there for a while, listening to the silence. He loved silence. His note pad was lying on the table, he must have forgotten it outside yesterday. Lucky it didn’t rain. He made a little sketch. A sketch of a man with a big head and strange hair.

The phone rang. He went inside to pick it up. Wrong number. He grabbed a soda from the fridge and went back out. He looked at the note book. The sketch was gone.

That’s strange… He said out loud. He went through the pages, maybe the wind had turned them. Nothing.

Looking for me?

Gerog opened his mouth. Closed it. Opened it again. His sketch was sitting on the fence, smiling at him.

You… You’re alive!

I am!

But how?

You made me, remember?

That’s…. That’s… That is awesome! You even talk!

I talk and I stalk.

Stalk?

You’ll see! The sketch jumped off the fence, ran into the bushes.

Gerog rubbed his eyes. He was going crazy, no doubt about that. He up to the bathroom. Sat down on the toilet, grabbed a magazine.

Hello!

Geroge almost fell off the toilet. -What are you doing here? Get out!

See you! The gnome disappeared behind washing machine.

He kept appearing everywhere. When Gerog was cleaning the dishes, when he was watching TV, when he was showering. Always in the same, annoying and startling manner.

He woke Gerog up five times that night. At least.

The next morning the sketch made Gerog spill milk at the breakfast table, made him stumble in the hallway and made the toilet ring fall down in a bad moment. At work he appeared every time he shouldn’t. Gerog almost got fired for destroying a box of bean cans.

On the way home he was seeing it everywhere.

If I just ignore him, maybe he’ll go away. He can’t be real after all, he’s just a product of my im…

Boooo!

Gerog jumped. He fell into the road. A car came. Turned hard. Ran into another. The drivers came out.

Are you crazy? Jumping out in the road like that?

You’re paying for this, asshole!

Gerog ran away. Back home the sketch was waiting for him.

Hello! It said.

Leave me alone! You almost killed me out there.

He went down the stairs leading to his room. The sketch ran out between his legs. He stumbled. Fell. Landed onhis back on the floor. It hurt. The sketch was standing beside him, laughing.

That’s it! Gerog grabbed him by it’s throat.

Let go! The little sketch was fighting as much as it could, but Gerog got him in a good grip. He walked over to his desk, opened the drawer. Searched around in all the mess inside.

Let go of me! I’ll tell!

Tell who? You’re just a stupid sketch. Gerog’s hand came out of the drawer. The sketch looked at it in terror. It’s worst nightmare was coming true.

Gerog moved the eraser towards its head.

Noooo!!! The sketch screamed. It burns! It burns!!!

Hahaha! Gerog laughed. He was winning. The stupid sketch was disappearing in his hand. Soon there was nothing left.

He breathed out. He sat down on the chair. Finally he could get some rest.

You killed my brother. The voice came from behind him.

He spun the chair slowly around. A monster was standing there. A demon with three heads. Fire was coming out of its mouth. It was holding a huge axe in one hand. Gerog knew him all too well. He had created him himself back in the days when he was making graffiti. The drawing had covered the whole wall. Permanent spray paint.

This one would not be erased.

A Story Come True