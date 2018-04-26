Sketchy Business

Gerog came home from work, threw his bag in a corner and went out on the porch. He sat there for a while, listening to the silence. He loved silence. His note pad was lying on the table, he must have forgotten it outside yesterday. Lucky it didn’t rain. He made a little sketch. A sketch of a man with a big head and strange hair.
The phone rang. He went inside to pick it up. Wrong number. He grabbed a soda from the fridge and went back out. He looked at the note book. The sketch was gone.
That’s strange… He said out loud. He went through the pages, maybe the wind had turned them. Nothing.
Looking for me?
Gerog opened his mouth. Closed it. Opened it again. His sketch was sitting on the fence, smiling at him.
You… You’re alive!
I am!
But how?
You made me, remember?
That’s…. That’s… That is awesome! You even talk!
I talk and I stalk.
Stalk?
You’ll see! The sketch jumped off the fence, ran into the bushes.
Gerog rubbed his eyes. He was going crazy, no doubt about that. He up to the bathroom. Sat down on the toilet, grabbed a magazine.
Hello!
Geroge almost fell off the toilet. -What are you doing here? Get out!
See you! The gnome disappeared behind washing machine.
He kept appearing everywhere. When Gerog was cleaning the dishes, when he was watching TV, when he was showering. Always in the same, annoying and startling manner.
He woke Gerog up five times that night. At least.
The next morning the sketch made Gerog spill milk at the breakfast table, made him stumble in the hallway and made the toilet ring fall down in a bad moment. At work he appeared every time he shouldn’t. Gerog almost got fired for destroying a box of bean cans.
On the way home he was seeing it everywhere.
If I just ignore him, maybe he’ll go away. He can’t be real after all, he’s just a product of my im…
Boooo!
Gerog jumped. He fell into the road. A car came. Turned hard. Ran into another. The drivers came out.
Are you crazy? Jumping out in the road like that?
You’re paying for this, asshole!
Gerog ran away. Back home the sketch was waiting for him.
Hello! It said.
Leave me alone! You almost killed me out there.
He went down the stairs leading to his room. The sketch ran out between his legs. He stumbled. Fell. Landed onhis back on the floor. It hurt. The sketch was standing beside him, laughing.
That’s it! Gerog grabbed him by it’s throat.
Let go! The little sketch was fighting as much as it could, but Gerog got him in a good grip. He walked over to his desk, opened the drawer. Searched around in all the mess inside.
Let go of me! I’ll tell!
Tell who? You’re just a stupid sketch. Gerog’s hand came out of the drawer. The sketch looked at it in terror. It’s worst nightmare was coming true.
Gerog moved the eraser towards its head.
Noooo!!! The sketch screamed. It burns! It burns!!!
Hahaha! Gerog laughed. He was winning. The stupid sketch was disappearing in his hand. Soon there was nothing left.
He breathed out. He sat down on the chair. Finally he could get some rest.
You killed my brother. The voice came from behind him.
He spun the chair slowly around. A monster was standing there. A demon with three heads. Fire was coming out of its mouth. It was holding a huge axe in one hand. Gerog knew him all too well. He had created him himself back in the days when he was making graffiti. The drawing had covered the whole wall. Permanent spray paint.
This one would not be erased.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aerosol_paint
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sketch_(drawing)
22 Comments
Aw man, if this has started to happen then Banksy’s in real big trouble.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never erase a sketch 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is such a cool idea!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Arbie! The idea has been dwelling in my mind for quite some time, and now it suddenly flourished. And I got to make the illustration faster, too 😀
LikeLike
Liked the story. Had no idea where it was going, as it should be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! Happy to hear that 🙂
LikeLike
Aren’t you afraid to draw now? 😀
Did I read the part right about the toilet being in the same vicinity as the washing machine?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not at all! My drawings are quite small 😀
Yes, his washing machine (where he washes clothes, did I get that right?) is in the bathroom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK. I don’t think you’d encounter such a thing here in the U.S.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In my house it is 😀 Might be a consequence of lack of space, though, but it’s not a bad solution. In my last home it was in the kitchen, and my mother has it in the basement. Where would it go in the U.S.?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The toilet or the washing machine? Toilets almost always get their own space in the bathroom. Washing machines typically go in the laundry room, but in a small apt, they can go in a dedicated closet. I lived in a small studio apt back in the day, and the toilet was still in the bathroom. Didn’t have a washer, but there was a laundry room on the roof (inside an enclosure).
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are both in the bathroom 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
And, yes, the washing machine was in the kitchen, not the toilet 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, that’s a relief.
LikeLike
So creative. Great story. Be careful what you draw!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks a lot, Diana! Only draw cute little bunny rabbits. Very, very small ones 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
One mistake too many!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s always a mistake-limit 😀
LikeLike
This is awesome, such a creative idea
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much 🙂
LikeLike
This excellent story illustrates (in more ways than one) the hazards of spray painting graffiti.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Better keep it to the streets, st least.
LikeLike