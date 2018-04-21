Best Friends (audio narration)

Viggo has no friends. He goes to a bar to get to know people. He meets the Pink Elephant. Read the original story here.
Please share, and follow me on social media. For example on Pinterest.
Illustrated Short Stories
Viggo has no friends. He goes to a bar to get to know people. He meets the Pink Elephant. Read the original story here.
Please share, and follow me on social media. For example on Pinterest.
8 Comments
Haha! I love your intonation. You have a great sense of humor 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! I’m slowly learning my new craft… the accent’ll probably stay, though 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope the accent stays, and the emotions you convey so effortlessly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read this one. Remember it. Still love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Next, I’m going to watch the full video and make snarky comments regarding your voice. I thought you were a teenager or something. Guess not…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha! I thought you were younger as well until I saw your photo… I guess we’re young at heart 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point!
LikeLike