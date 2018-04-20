He hid in the bushes. They were after him. They always were.
They carried guns, the three men. He knew they hated him. He had been living out in the woods all his life, and all they ever wanted was to kill him.
He had learned. Learned to hide, learned when to run.
Do you think the monster’s around? Ron said.
Probably. Donald was the oldest of the three. -Never mind him. He’s harmless.
Dick was more of a silent type. He said nothing, just peered into the woods. He was there, alright. He always was, just outside of sight.
They all knew the story. A freak had been born many years ago, put out in the forest to die. It hadn’t, they didn’t know why. Now it was out there, always hiding from people. No one really cared much, although it did steal a chicken every once in a while. Dick figured it was a small price to pay for such a horrible act, putting a baby out in the forest.
Well, let’s get back to the village, why don’t we. Two pigeons are better than nothing.
They walked. Dick heard something behind him. He looked over his shoulder.
A horribly ugly face peered out at him from the bushes. For a moment their eyes locked. It was human, alright. Ugly as fuck, but human. It looked scared.
The next moment it was gone. Dick said nothing. He was a silent guy.
He ran. Deeper into the forest. The man had seen him. He needed to get away, as far away as possible. They wouldn’t get him this time either.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Infanticide
https://www.smashinglists.com/10-feral-human-children-raised-by-animals/
Please share on social media
16 Comments
And the legend of Bigfoot is born.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw a documetary on Bigfoot and yetis and such. They made gene tests of the most famous evidence. All of them were human or known animals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah. Just a rural myth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Damn. I’d be scared running into him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha! So would he 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stop by!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw, they’re not really after him. I guess he’ll live out his life in the woods, poor chap. Looks a bit like Gollum, only uglier!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hehe, he and Gollum has a couple of things in common. This one isn’t a slave of any ring, though. Maybe he is of his fears.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s more to be pitied than blamed!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re probably right 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I m actually sorry for him but may be its me be a softy 🙄😍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not at all. He’s in a very sad situation. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good story, I like the suspense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you.
LikeLike
Very interesting and intriguing story, my friend.
I agree with Ortensia.
I feel sorry for the poor creature.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They haven’t treated him well at all, have they. Yet their intentions are not as bad as he thinks. I guess it’s hard to be different. Thanks a lot, Dracul.
LikeLike