Inspiration, Research and Ideas

On Thursday, I was stuck. I had started several stories, and they weren’t going anywhere.
After pulling my hair in frustration for quite a while I went for a walk. Where I live there’s an old, spectacular Arab castle just up the hill, with a forest-like park on the hillside underneath. As I walked up in the light from the streetlamps I heard two little owls calling each other. I stopped. Stood there listening, between big trees and ancient ruins. There it was.
Inspiration.
I walked home down the narrow roads, another way than where I had come up. The atmosphere was beautiful. Old houses behind the walls. Some abandoned. Tranquillity.
I came home, started writing. The ambient of the story was set, and I wrote a little text about an owl in a window. It was missing meaning, it was missing a worthy end. I was still stuck. I started searching the web for myths and meanings behind owls. In the fantastic collection of information called Wikipedia I read about Athena, or Minerva as she’s called in Roman mythology. Her owl symbolised wisdom. On the end of the article there was a quote of Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel: The Owl of Minerva spreads its wings only with the falling of the dusk. History is understood only when it’s passed.
So the idea of making him understand something too late emerged. But what did he understand? Listening to Portishead with my girlfriend I decided it was about a woman, but my mind was still blocked. The question was why she had left him. None of my ideas seemed satisfying.
I know Hegel only from what others have said about him, and some philosophers I respect deeply hold him high. I grabbed my Oxford Encyclopedia of Philosophy and started freshening up my memory. To make it short, Hegel has some very interesting thoughts on freedom.
I had my story.
19 Comments
Stephen King walks when “stuck.” Just sayin’
LikeLiked by 1 person
It helps. Sometimes its not enough, though. For me at least 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for sharing your creative process. I enjoyed both the actual post and, now, the story behind it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. This one took me quite a few steps to get together 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much for writing about your process. I relate to it very much. I often go for a walk when I am stuck. And when I return to my desk I take a book or two from the shelf, which almost always helps images and ideas to come to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is quite effective, isn’t it 🙂 Thanks for sharing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can definitely relate! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes we have to get a little here and a little there to get the ends together… Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! All I can say. Though I don’t intend to be a writer, these posts are very interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems to me you already are, my friend. Thank you.
LikeLike
An Arab castle eh? A source of other previous posts of yours? The Owl’s Gaze must have been one of those 1000 nights.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, it’s not a bad idea… The castle has quite a few legends 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good summary of your thought process… ♥
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Billy! Usually it doesn’t take this much effort to come up with an idea, but sometimes…
LikeLike
Good man
Not everyone shares there work
Only a few good ones
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! Hopefully it helps someone with a writing block 😉
LikeLike
It obviously worked for you, judging by the result!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Orville! Good to hear 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
The owl 🦉 was also associated with the demon-woman Lilith a figure who’s mentioned in the Babylonian Talmud.
In the Old Testament of the King James Bible where there are a few passages mentioning the screeching of the owl, the word used represented Lilith in Biblical Hebrew.
I enjoyed this post where you mentioned how you came up with your inspiration.
LikeLike