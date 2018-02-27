Like a Game of Chess

King Merk was on the ground, protected by footsoldiers, by the tower. The battle was going well. His rebel brother would soon be defeated.
He saw something, someone, moving over the field. It was his brother’s wife, their cousin. He’d always loved her, ever since they had been children. He couldn’t understand why she was coming. Had he sent her? or had she finally left him?
She came walking up to them. Melir lifted his spear.
No! King Merk said. I want to know what she wants, but keep your eyes ope…
She stabbed the guard in the throat, fast as a wind. Stepped back. went for the king. He didn’t want to kill her, but she was fast. Attacked. An inch closer and she would have stabbed in the guts. He grabbed her. She tried to stab him again. He cut her throat.
She fell. The love of his life, dead by his hands.
Two knights came, killed his officer. He was out on the field, undefended. He ran. A footsoldier moved in. Another. They chased him over the field. He was pushed up to the enemy tower wall.
She had been a trap. Sir Gandes, once his father’s trusted protector, rode in. Lifted his sword. Merk’s head fell to the ground.
As his men saw their king was dead, they knew the war was over. Some ran. Others were killed in cold blood.
King Demd stood in his tower, watching the last breaths of his brother’s army. Sacrificing his wife had been a hard choice, but he knew his brother had loved her more than he ever would.
It had all been worth it. His father’s kingdom was finally his.
This story is based on this chess game: https://www.chess.com/emboard?id=4758
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chess
17 Comments
I played the game and saw the Queen sacrifice. Classic! Beautiful win! And Lasker is a well known world champion from the days of Yore. Well done!
Thanks, George! Chess is truly a great game, though I must admit I’m no great player 🙂 The idea of making a story based on a chessgame came first, and then I found this one after looking at several. And, yes, it’s awesome. He’s already lost when he moves the queen. I bet he didn’t see it coming at all. I know I wouldn’t 😀
I played chess for years. Great pastime…then I switched to blogging. Even better! In fact, if you have a minute, visit my latest post…”Paul Relishes….” Cya!
I will! And don’t give up on the chess completely, though. Your brain need some variation in activity 😉
Blood, Guts, Love, All there on the Chess Board! Take a bow, FicPaw!
Thanks, Billy! I whish I’d had some more time on it, though. It might be edited later 🙂
Or some day, rather…
I’m not liking King Demd very much. Nice one!
He’s not really into the whole thinking-about-others -than-himself-routine, it seems.
Thanks! 🙂
An interesting twist on the game!
Thanks!
The use of periods here is really cool, sets a dramatic pace. Painting is excellent too.
Thank you so much! Great to hear 🙂
Chess meets the treachery and betrayal of Game of Thrones.
Haha! The Chess of Thrones 😀
I enjoyed the story, but then your note at the end revealed the extent of its creativity. Wow – well done, Aak.
