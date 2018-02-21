The darkness surrounds him. The sounds of the walls creaking, the wind. The horrors of the past. The fear of the future.
He knew he would sleep sooner or later, but probably not tonight. Maybe tomorrow. Or the day after. Until then he was doomed to suffer. To feel the anxiety slowly dig its sharp claws deep into his mind. His heart. His lies.
Listening. Listening to the breath of the one no longer there. Waiting for a sound he would never hear again.
Darkness devoured him. The sound of his pain, of his sorrows. The things he had seen. The things he had done. The horrible things yet to be known.
He waited. Waited for the end to come.
https://ilfdublin.wordpress.com/2014/03/25/flash-fiction-insomnia/
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/what-causes-insomnia/
14 Comments
Not sleeping is a living hell.
It is. This idea came to life the night to yesterday. I usually sleep quite well, but yes, not sleeping sucks.
Great writing ! Let the darkness enter the depth of your being and sleep. Such vivid writing!
Thanks a lot! Might be a solution… 🙂
“The things he had done. The horrible things yet to be known.” Haunting.
Thanks!
This was a truly haunting and very dark short story: needless to say: I loved it 😀
Haha! Thanks a lot 🙂
Big impact in a few words…great read!
Thank you 🙂 It is shorter than usual indeed.
Good work!
Muchas gracias! 😉
Has to sleep and then he’s devoured in his dreams. What a nightmare.
What a terrible form of suffering. You captured the feel of it very effectively 🙂
