Insomnia

Aak fictionspawn, , ,

Insomnia Aak fictionspawn

The darkness surrounds him. The sounds of the walls creaking, the wind. The horrors of the past. The fear of the future.

He knew he would sleep sooner or later, but probably not tonight. Maybe tomorrow. Or the day after. Until then he was doomed to suffer. To feel the anxiety slowly dig its sharp claws deep into his mind. His heart. His lies.

Listening. Listening to the breath of the one no longer there. Waiting for a sound he would never hear again.

Darkness devoured him. The sound of his pain, of his sorrows. The things he had seen. The things he had done. The horrible things yet to be known.

He waited. Waited for the end to come.

https://ilfdublin.wordpress.com/2014/03/25/flash-fiction-insomnia/

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/what-causes-insomnia/

Bed Time Story

Published by Aak fictionspawn

Writer and illustator. Used to make comics, until flashfiction conquered my heart. A graphic novel is still in the process, and maybe a good old novel some day, but flash fiction is what I do most. I have a passion for the dark dimensions of storytelling.

14 Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s