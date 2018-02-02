Harold and Peter had travelled to Greece to find the lost temple of Epimetheus. Some ancient cult had been living in the area, worshipping the titan. They had hired a guide, Dimitra, to help them navigate in the Greek wilderness.
Deep down into the temple the astonishing architecture was of another world. Well preserved carvings and paintings on the walls, thousands of years old.
Peter stopped, taking photos of artefacts, documenting everything on his way. Harold went further in, his curiosity was unstoppable.
In the middle of a big hall he found a huge, beautiful jar. He had never seen anything like it. The carvings were extraordinary. He needed to know what was inside. It had to be hiding something spectacular.
Dimitra came in. She saw the jar, and the British archaeologist climbing up on it.
Nooooo! She ran towards him. It was too late. The lid was off.
Horrors poured out. Terrible evils of hate and greed ravished. Spirits of suffering and pain. One took hold of Harold’s mind. Dimitra took a step back. His face looked strange. Dark.
He got his knife out. She tried to run. There was no escape.
Harold ran out through the door as the personifications of human faults and cruelties flew around the hall. Peter saw his friend come running. Terror in his eyes.
Run!!!
They ran up the stairs, fell out of the opening with all possible horrors flying out over their heads.
What the fuck happened? Peter was crying. Sorrow had taken hold of his heart. -Where’s Dimitra?
She’s dead! Something killed her! She… She opened a jar. She opened a jar and some horrible creatures came out. I tried to stop her…
Women, Peter said, shaking his head.
Yes, Harold answered. Women.
They walked fast down towards the village. Smoke could be seen in a distance. They heard screams. Something terrible was happening, and it was spreading out through the land.
Pandora’s box was opened. There was nothing they could do.
https://www.thoughtco.com/what-was-pandoras-box-118577
https://www.greekmythology.com/Titans/Epimetheus/epimetheus.html
Figures a woman would be blamed. Lol jk
What an exciting story, it reads like the beginning of a great movie.
I did get a bit confused at a part, but then I realized that Dimitra’s name is Electra at the end.
Thanks. Old stories about the origen of evil tend to go in the direction of blaming women, really. There’s another one a lot more famous than Pandora’s Box, too… 😉 Thought it would be fun to give it another twist.
The name has been corrected, thanks for letting me know 🙂
Of course it’s women. That’s why Akira is so evil! Who can fight history? Ironically, women create life, so life itself must be perceived as evil as well! Go figure! And what is more famous than the story of Pandora’s box? Bring me up to speed. Thanks.
There’s this other girl named Eve… She’s said to have gotten us into quite a bit of trouble as well 😀
Oh, that one! Yes, the origin of the myth that women are evil…hmmmm…
I read about the parallels between the two stories in the process. They seemed to be of more or less the same age, and the theory was they have some kind of unknown common roots. Maybe we’ve always blamed women. I blame my girlfiend quite often… 😀
Hmmmmm…I must dig deeper into this…funny, men do all the killing, women do all the birthing. Such a disconnect.
I guess physical strength has been the last word up through history. People will say you’re right if you’re threatening to kill them.
wow great story! yeah the thing about blaming the woman its always seems like that’s a label that gets put on more often then none….
Thanks! It always feels good to have someone to blame 😀
Yeah, it was Dimitra’s fault, honest guv…
Thanks for stopping by, Draliman 🙂
Ah, this excellently written story shows the importance of conveyors of Greek mythological tales getting their facts straight.
If only Dimitra had known that Pandora’s box was actually a jar rather than a box, this tragedy might never have happened.
Spawn…I wrote one line in my current blog as a tribute to one of your posts. Someone else caught it! See if you can find it…’cause you inspired it! It’s a good line!
Cool! I’ll check it out tomorrow. Now I need to get some sleep… Zzz Good night 🙂
Sleep tight!
