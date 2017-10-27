They could hear it again today. The roar of the creature under King Minos’ castle. The earth shook. It was angry today, without doubt. Columns and houses was falling apart. People ran for cover. The Minotaur could be on it’s way out of the labyrinth.

Milas was herding his sheep when the earth started shaking. His animals ran off in panic. The quakes had never been this strong before. The Minotaur was angry today. Strange. The last sacrifice was just some moons ago.

The people of Crete feared the beast under the castle. Part ox. Part human. Part god. A horrible monster of destruction, only calmed by young Athenians sacrificed every five years, seven boys and seven girls.

Heroclas got on his feet. The quake had calmed down, and the Minotaur was could not be seen. Maybe they were safe for now. He looked down at the bay. The sea seemed to be pulling out, away from the island.

That’s strange… He said to Toras who had already started brooming the broken pottery on the workshop floor.

Toras looked up. The sea… It’s pulling away?

Sure looks like it. The two men stood watching. They’d never seen anything like this before.

It… Heroklas grabbed the pot maker’s arm. It’s coming back! Run!

It was too late. The sea came pushing into the city, pulling with it houses and people the same. People ran for shelter, but there was no escape. Doomsday was the last word Heroklas thought before he died.

Milas had gotten some of his sheep under control when he saw the sea entering the land. This could not have anything to do with the Minotaur, and the Cretan Goddess of the sea would never do this to her people. This had to be the work of the gods of the Mycenaeans, the gods of Athens. They had finally decided to revenge their lost children.

He ran down the hills, through the valley to the other side of the mountain. His wife. His children. His friends. He arrived. The village was still there. They were all still there.

