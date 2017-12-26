It’s still Christmas, so let’s keep on making traditions. Here’s an erotic winter mystery I wrote these days last year
He went out to look at the stars. It was a beautiful winter night. White, clean snow was covering the land and trees. Everything was just the way he liked it.
He walked down to the lake, the nice frozen lake, when he heard someone calling from the other side. A girl’s voice, beautiful, like she was singing.
He crossed the bare ice, the wind had taken the snow. On the shore it was harder to walk. There, in the shadow of the fir trees he saw her. The most beautiful girl he had ever seen.
Hello! He said. Aren’t you cold? She had only a small string shirt and panties on. Her curves were perfect, her eyes deep and mysterious. Her blond hair fell softly around her shoulders.
Cold is a state of mind, she said with a puzzled look. Are you… cold?
Yes, he answered, warming his body…
6 Comments
An intriguing tale! Sounds like he had a rather ‘pleasant’ death.
Have you ever heard of Wim Hof, aka Iceman? That’s who I thought of when I read “cold is a state of mind.”
Coincidentally, I just wrote a flash fiction piece about being cold yesterday.
Thanks! Iceman sounds familiar, but I’m not sure. I’ll check out both him and your story 🙂
And yes, there are worse ways to go 😀
That would probably make it to the top five. (No, I would never make such a list, but I’m sure someone else would have done so.) 😀
Ya gotta watch out for those little sirens. Hot, cold…they’ll getcha!
Beware of mysterious beauties in the forest…
