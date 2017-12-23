Odin’s Visit

Fictionspawn Monsters

It was mid winter, and the celebration of the turn of the darkness had already started. The children were waiting for Odin to come with gifts, as they all thought they had been nice this year. But Freidis knew Solvar had not. She was the only one who knew. She hadn’t told anyone.

Solvar looked at her, with a nasty grin. He knew as well. He knew. And he would do it again, she was sure of it. She hated him, but most of all she was scared. He would not get any gifts this year, she thought. He wouldn’t get any gifts at all.

The pig was slaughtered. The fire burned in the fireplace, and the smoke rose up towards the hole in the roof. The smell of grilled grease filled the room, like it did every winter at this time. They were all ready to eat when…