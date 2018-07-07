The Bridges We Burn

stormstirrer

I watched it burn and crumble,

Your way into my heart and my way into yours;

I watched it groan and grumble,

As the beams blazed and broke away;

I watched the burning fragments fumble,

Seeking the cool dark depths of the water below;

I watched as I felt my heart beats stumble,

Clutching the matchbox with shivering hands;

I watched those years come down in a tumble

And I stood there, guilty of setting it all aflame.

By Sweta Das

Featured Artwork- Art featuring a dragon and a humming bird at Center Camp Cafe, Burning Man, 2014