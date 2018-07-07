The Bridges We Burn

I watched it burn and crumble,
Your way into my heart and my way into yours;
I watched it groan and grumble,
As the beams blazed and broke away;
I watched the burning fragments fumble,
Seeking the cool dark depths of the water below;
I watched as I felt my heart beats stumble,
Clutching the matchbox with shivering hands;
I watched those years come down in a tumble
And I stood there, guilty of setting it all aflame.
By Sweta Das
Featured Artwork- Art featuring a dragon and a humming bird at Center Camp Cafe, Burning Man, 2014
Deep and poignant words so well articulated.
