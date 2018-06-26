The Moon Ball (Audio story)

Aak fictionspawn,

The Moon Ball is a story about a young juggler, Jermone, who’s not doing well in his profession at all. The balls keep falling down, and the king’s soldiers chase him away. One day he finds an extraordinary ball in the bushes. It becomes his career’s great turning point.

You can listen to the story in the video underneath, read the new edited story on steemit.com@fictionspawn or read the original story in two parts: The Moon Ball and The King’s Desire. There’s also a third part, called Execution, which is not included in the audio story. I hope you enjoy it, thanks for stopping by.

Please share. If you read the story on one of the links, you can comment here if you want. Thank you.

Published by Aak fictionspawn

Norwegian trilingual writer and illustrator. Contact information in my Gallery.

