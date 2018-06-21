Definitely Alive (Audio story)

Frank’s dream is to bring the dead back to life. He experiments with insects, and moves on to lizards and mice. Humans are his goal. He learns he’s playing a dangerous game.

You can listen to the video below, or check out my post on steemit where the video version is published in written form.

This story was originally published in two parts here on Fictionspawn Monsters, and was later re-edited into one. You can read it here: Revive

These are the sketches for the story:

Graveyard. Aak fictionspawn

silouette of man Aak fictionspawn

    1. It sure have some inspiration from there, but the story started to take form in my head after seing the movie based on H.P. Lovecraft’s Re-animator. Very worth seeing, or even better, read the story 😉 Thanks!

      Like

      Reply

