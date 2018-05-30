Empty Funeral

No one showed up at the funeral. The church was empty, only the priest and the coffin. The grave digger was standing by the door. The silence was striking. Every move the priest made echoed through the big hall, his words were heard by no one.

They pulled the coffin out on a trolley. The graveyard was empty as well. Every once in a while a car drove by on the road on the other side of the field. Crows were gathering in the skies as they walked down towards the far side, down by the fence.

The priest said said little prayer at the side of the chest. It reflected the man’s life, the loss of his wife and child, a life in loneliness. The grave digger stood with his shovel in his hand. He looked up at the trees. The crows were there, looking down at them.

As the priest finished with an “amen”, the gravedigger started shovelling dirt over the sunken wooden chest. The crows flew away in silence. When the grave digger had finished the job and walked up towards the church, they were all gone. The old man had some friends after all.

