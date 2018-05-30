Empty Funeral

Aak fictionspawn,

Crows watching a funeral. Aak fictionspawn

No one showed up at the funeral. The church was empty, only the priest and the coffin. The grave digger was standing by the door. The silence was striking. Every move the priest made echoed through the big hall, his words were heard by no one.

They pulled the coffin out on a trolley. The graveyard was empty as well. Every once in a while a car drove by on the road on the other side of the field. Crows were gathering in the skies as they walked down towards the far side, down by the fence.

The priest said said little prayer at the side of the chest. It reflected the man’s life, the loss of his wife and child, a life in loneliness. The grave digger stood with his shovel in his hand. He looked up at the trees. The crows were there, looking down at them.

As the priest finished with an “amen”, the gravedigger started shovelling dirt over the sunken wooden chest. The crows flew away in silence. When the grave digger had finished the job and walked up towards the church, they were all gone. The old man had some friends after all.

 

Crows are amazing creatures. Check out this documentary, and you will without doubt agree. Thanks for telling me about it, forresting365

Punishment

Published by Aak fictionspawn

Norwegian trilingual writer and illustrator. Contact information in my Gallery.

13 Comments

    1. I’ll make a search 😉 Strange, it works fine on my phone… Google it, it’s awesome. They recognize human faces, and teach their children about who the bad guys are… among many other things. This guy seems to have been a good guy 😉

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

    1. I’ve been reading and watching a lot about crows lately, and they just keep getting more astonishing. The video under the story really shows what extraordinary creatures they are. Thanks for stopping by!

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s