Empty Funeral

No one showed up at the funeral. The church was empty, only the priest and the coffin. The grave digger was standing by the door. The silence was striking. Every move the priest made echoed through the big hall, his words were heard by no one.
They pulled the coffin out on a trolley. The graveyard was empty as well. Every once in a while a car drove by on the road on the other side of the field. Crows were gathering in the skies as they walked down towards the far side, down by the fence.
The priest said said little prayer at the side of the chest. It reflected the man’s life, the loss of his wife and child, a life in loneliness. The grave digger stood with his shovel in his hand. He looked up at the trees. The crows were there, looking down at them.
As the priest finished with an “amen”, the gravedigger started shovelling dirt over the sunken wooden chest. The crows flew away in silence. When the grave digger had finished the job and walked up towards the church, they were all gone. The old man had some friends after all.
Crows are amazing creatures. Check out this documentary, and you will without doubt agree. Thanks for telling me about it, forresting365!
13 Comments
I’ve written a few crow stories of my own. By the way, your YouTube video seems to be broken.
I’ll make a search 😉 Strange, it works fine on my phone… Google it, it’s awesome. They recognize human faces, and teach their children about who the bad guys are… among many other things. This guy seems to have been a good guy 😉
A very profound tale!
Thanks, Orville!
Thanks to the crows, worms and vultures, no one will ever die alone.
Haha! So true…
I like the various theme possibilities. One crow could mean negativity. Many crows could mean something positive in the man’s lonely life.
I’ve been reading and watching a lot about crows lately, and they just keep getting more astonishing. The video under the story really shows what extraordinary creatures they are. Thanks for stopping by!
Crows are much smarter than any animal has a right to be.
Haha! They are rather scary, aren’t they… The day they learn how to use guns, we’re screwed 😀
Maybe that’s why a large group of them is called a murder?
Maybe it is. Maybe it is… Hmmmm…
Lovely
