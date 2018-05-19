The Witch Doctor (audio narration)

An oil company has found oil in the Cameroon wilderness. A tribe is living there, and the company decides to remove them. Things does not turn out as expected.
You can read the story here, or listen to the narration below.
Please check out my Pinterest account, or any of the other social media in the widget below. And please share.
2 Comments
Your reading voice has a great presence! I’m really into audio recordings too! Nice job. Keep these up!
LikeLike
Here…allow me to annoy you (hopefully it doesn’t though) with this scary poem I read with added music and thunderstorm sound effects. 🙂
LikeLike